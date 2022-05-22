Leeds United relegation watch LIVE: Elland Road reacts as Whites pull off miraculous Premier League survival

Leeds United fans who gathered outside the East Stand to celebrate the Whites' promotion in the summer of 2020 knew well that the Premier League would be no easy ride, but the success of the Marcelo Bielsa project to end sixteen years of exile from the top flight prompted scenes of wild delight and relief across the city of Leeds and beyond.
United's first season as a newly-promoted side seemed to put to bed any concerns regarding staying power, as the West Yorkshire side stormed to a ninth-placed finish, claiming a huge 18 league wins and bulldozing the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur along the way - Leeds were living the dream and well on track to establishing themselves as one of the greats of English football once more.
In May 2022, though, memories of the Whites' incredible 2020/2021 season seem distant and untouchable, as the side who have lined up to fight Leeds' relegation battle - despite being made up of a number of the same players - look largely unrecognisable.
Rival fans called 'second season syndrome' to try and spoil United's party when all was going swimmingly in their maiden Premier League term, and the Elland Road faithful easily batted away the suggestion as it was hard to imagine how such a thriving team could go astray.
But things have gone badly wrong for Leeds this season, meaning their Premier League status hangs in the balance as they travel to Brentford for their final game of the season.
United will play Championship football next season if they lose on Sunday afternoon. If they win, Burnley must draw or lose for the Whites to stay up, and if Leeds draw, only a Burnley defeat will seal survival for Jesse Marsch's side.
Here, we'll bring you updates direct from Elland Road on an enormous day in the history of Leeds United:
Leeds United survival bid LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 18:59
- Leeds United are staying up
- Leeds United must better Burnley’s result on Sunday afternoon to remain in the Premier League
‘No pyro, no party’
‘Sit down if you hate Man U’
Taking it all in
Callum, Alfie, Evan and Daniel asked for their favourite memory of this season: ‘Today’.
Partying with Billy
Down at Elland Road, a Whites fan has just popped a bottle and sprayed the statue of United’s former hero. Cars are beeping as they drive past to celebrate Leeds’ survival.
Optimism at Elland Road
Chris and Andy, who have spent sixty years following Leeds United, said: ‘My memoirs of the trials and tribulations of Leeds United would be bigger than Harry Potter, and the botox I’ve had to had to keep my face straight….’ ‘This is up there with the promotion two years ago… happy days.’ ‘They didn’t [deserve to stay up], I don’t think so. They’re a very unlucky team, but just lately Billy’s kept us going, and we’ve had some luck for a change. We’ll go from strength to strength from here.’
LEEDS UNITED ARE STAYING UP
High spirits
The Sky cameras pan to Eddie Gray to the delight of the fans. Rounds of ‘Follow, follow, follow’ and ‘We All Love Leeds’ going strong as five added minutes announced.
On tenterhooks
Just minutes of the season left to go. And it’s all to play for.
Judgement Day
‘if we don’t win this now, against nine men, we deserve to go down’ one punter with the frank truth at the Bielsa
Standing room only at the Bielsa
The atmosphere is swinging like a pendulum here in the Bielsa, formerly known as the Old Peacock, where a round of ‘Klich is scoring goals’ was abruptly silenced by Sergi Canos’ equaliser, and the sight of the Spaniard’s second yellow sending Brentford down to nine men has lifted the mood again.