There were some lifelong memories and images created as the Whites preserved their Premier League status by beating Brentford.

There has rarely been a more dramatic afternoon in the history of Leeds United.

The mighty Whites made their way to Brentford knowing they needed to better Burnley’s result in their home game against Newcastle United - and that is exactly what they did during 90 minutes full of tension, nerves and drama.

Jesse Marsch’s men got the goal they wanted when Brazilian star Raphinha converted from the penalty spot 11 minutes into the second-half.

That set off wild celebrations in the away end at the Community Stadium and the United faithful were back on their feet moments later when news filtered through that Callum Wilson had given Newcastle a 2-0 lead over relegation rivals Burnley.

The tension had not ended just yet as Maxwel Cornet got the Clarets back into the game at Turf Moor and Sergi Canos headed an equaliser for Brentford against the Whites.

But there was to be one more wonderful twist as Jack Harrison crashed home an injury-time winner to ensure Leeds would spend a third consecutive season in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire Evening Post takes a look back at some memorable images from a remarkable afternoon for Leeds supporters.

