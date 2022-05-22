'We are staying up': Leeds United fans react in their thousands following dramatic Premier League survival

The Whites secured their Premier League survival after a breathless final day with a 2-1 victory at Brentford as Burnley fell to Newcastle United at Turf Moor.

Leeds United supporters have taken to social media in their thousands to celebrate the club's survival.

"Massive relief on a crazy end to a crazy season.Not sure how to sum it up but staying up is massive for the club and fans." tweeted one fan.

"Time to rebuild over the summer and give Marsch the chance to bring in some new players and to impose his style on the current group. Wow, still in shock."

One happy fan simply tweeted: "YESSSSSSSSSS."

To which another responded: "GET INNNNN."

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, took to social media to congratulate the Whites, tweeting:

"And breathe!! Congratulations Leeds United."

Coun James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council and a Leeds United season ticket holder also took to social media in celebration:

"LEEDS ARE STAYING UP STAYING UP." he said.

One fan account meanwhile perfectly summed up the emotions of a relieved city.

"I can’t even put into words what that means to me and us all as a fanbase. We did it." they tweeted.