How to watch Leeds United’s Championship opener this weekend.

Leeds United are now less than 24 hours away from kicking off their 2024/25 Championship season. After falling agonisingly short of Premier League promotion last campaign, Daniel Farke and his team will be pushing to make sure they get the job done this time round.

Their first challenge of the season will see them take on last campaign’s League One champions Portsmouth, who earned promotion to the Championship alongside Derby County and Oxford United. If you’re not going to the match this weekend, here’s everything you need to know and how to watch Leeds back in action.

When is Leeds United vs Portsmouth and what time is kick-off?

Leeds will get their season underway on Saturday, August 9th. They will welcome new arrivals Pompey to Elland Road for a 12.30pm kick-off.

Is Leeds United vs Portsmouth on TV?

Yes, for fans who won’t be at Elland Road this weekend, they will be able to watch the match live on television. The lunchtime kick-off will be broadcast on Sky Sports, thanks to the new Sky Sports+ channel.

The channel launched this week, providing existing Sky Sports customers with hundreds of hours of additional viewing at no extra cost. Sky Sports+ is dedicated to providing even more coverage of the EFL, with all 72 teams being shown live at least 20 times throughout the season.

A total of 186 matches will be televised between the start of the season and January 6th. This weekend will mark the first time that every single Championship, League One and League Two opener will be streamed live on Sky Sports.

Existing customers will see Sky Sports+ automatically drop into their plan and on the app. For those without the Sports package and non-Sky TV customers, more information can be found here on their packages, which start at £22 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can still get access through NOW via a monthly or daily subscription. The streaming platform offers a Day Membership for £14.99, which permits 24 hours of Sky Sports browsing with no required contract.

What has been said ahead of the game?

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has said: “It’s always difficult to predict before the season starts. This league is definitely competitive. You couldn’t predict something like an Ipswich promotion happens again because it was an exceptional thing for them, but I’m full of respect for our new opponents, the teams who are relegated from the PL, they are there with a strong squad, strong competitors and the newly-promoted sides. For example, Portsmouth, I’m full of respect, if you’re able to win League One and be a possession side with 97 points, you have the quality to play a solid role in Championship level.”

Pompey boss John Mousinho has said: “After all the excitement of last season and anticipation we’ve felt through the summer, we are now here at the start of a special campaign. I can tell you stepping up to the Championship after a 12-year absence for this club is an opportunity and challenge we are going to relish. The reason we put all that hard work in last season was to make sure we played top sides - so we are going to embrace and look forward to going to Elland Road and all of these other brilliant grounds. We feel we go into the season in pretty good shape, although it’s been a very different summer to 12 months again.”