The Whites boss says every member of his first-team squad will be available to him and is expected to name a line-up not too dissimilar from the chosen XI that featured against Valencia in Leeds' final pre-season friendly last weekend.

There remain a number of potential selection decisions which are up for debate, including out wide, up front and in the centre of midfield with Farke spending the last week assessing his options in training.

Dan James and Willy Gnonto are likely to feature on the wings, but Brenden Aaronson will be knocking on the door, meanwhile Ilia Gruev's familiarity with Farke's system may mean he is given the nod over loan signing Joe Rothwell in the middle of the park.

Additionally, with four goals in pre-season Mateo Joseph has laid a marker down to his centre-forward rivals Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe, but whether Farke believes he is ready to start as the club's new first-choice No. 9 is a different matter altogether.

Here's how the YEP think Leeds will line up on the opening day.

GK: Illan Meslier Leeds' first choice stopper was named one of two vice-captains this summer and retains his No. 1 spot between the sticks.

RB: Jayden Bogle Sustained a dead leg against Valencia last weekend and had to be brought off, but Daniel Farke says all is well with the defender.

CB: Joe Rodon Lining up on the right-hand side of Leeds' central defensive pairing will be the Welsh enforcer.

CB: Pascal Struijk Back in the mix this season after missing out since December, Struijk is another of the vice captains named by Farke and will line up alongside Rodon as has been the case during pre-season.

LB: Junior Firpo Firpo begins the season in good health, which hasn't always been the case during his three years at the club. Expect him to hold down that left-back slot until further notice.