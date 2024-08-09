Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United kick off their Championship campaign against Portsmouth on Saturday

Oliver Langford will be the man in the middle for Leeds United’s Championship opener against Portsmouth at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon. The Whites have enjoyed some positive on pitch preparations as they boast a 100 per cent pre-season record heading into their first competitive outing.

Daniel Farke’s side beat Harrogate Town, Hannover 96, FC Schalke 04 and Valencia in their four friendlies as they aim to get their league season off to winning start. They drew 2-2 with Cardiff City in their opening fixture last season before eventually finishing on 90 points but that was only good enough for third place as they lost the play-off final to Southampton. Portsmouth will play their first Championship fixture since the 2011-12 season as they dropped down as far as League Two in recent years before winning the League One title last term to secure promotion.

Leeds have won 11 of their 22 matches that Langford has refereed, drawing three and losing the other eight. He took charge of three Leeds fixtures last season, as the Whites won 3-0 at Cardiff City and beat Stoke City 1-0. He was also in charge as the Whites were held to a 1-1 draw at Rotherham United back in November. Leeds had a late Patrick Bamford goal ruled out for offside in that game but the contentious moment came when Millers defender Lee Peltier clattered into Dan James with a high challenge on the shin inside the penalty area, but no spot-kick was forthcoming.

Farke reflected after the game: “I was far away but my view was clear that it was 100 per cent a penalty. It's the Championship, we don't have VAR and probably a home game you get this situation all day long. Away game no one is really shouting for it. You have to accept it on Championship level. It's definitely a penalty. It was obvious to see, my feeling was the referee was close enough to see it.”