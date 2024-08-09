Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have announced their squad numbers for the 2024/25 Championship season with the likes of Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon, Dan James, Brenden Aaronson and Joel Piroe all selecting new shirts for the upcoming campaign.

United have revealed their new first-team shirt numbers ahead of the weekend’s outing against Portsmouth on Saturday lunchtime with several players selecting new shirts for the new campaign.

Daniel James has traded in his previously-worn No. 20 for the No. 7 which was made vacant by Joel Piroe this summer. The Dutchman has instead selected Crysencio Summerville’s old shirt and will wear No. 10 in 2024/25.

Returning loanee Brenden Aaronson initially wore ‘seven’ during his first season at Leeds before heading out to 1.FC Union Berlin last term. He returns to the fold with the No. 11 jersey, meanwhile there have also been changes in the defensive half of the pitch.

Former skipper Liam Cooper’s exit has opened up the No. 6 shirt for the first time in almost a decade. The Scotland international had worn ‘six’ since the 2015/16 season, however it will now be donned by permanent summer signing Joe Rodon.

One of two vice captains announced earlier this summer, Pascal Struijk has swapped the No. 21 for No. 5, worn recently by Ben White, Robin Koch and last season Charlie Cresswell.

Mateo Joseph has chosen No. 19, previously sported by club legend Pablo Hernandez and Brazilian international Raphinha, and could be set for a bumper campaign if he is given the green light to start for Daniel Farke as his first choice centre-forward after four goals in five pre-season games.

New addition Jayden Bogle takes Luke Ayling’s old No. 2 shirt, while loan signing Joe Rothwell has chosen No. 8 after Glen Kamara’s departure for French club Stade Rennais made that particular number available.

Back-up goalkeeper Alex Cairns has been given No. 21, while young trio James Debayo, Sam Chambers and Charlie Crew have all been rewarded with squad numbers following their involvement in first-team pre-season. They will wear No. 37, No. 42 and No. 50, respectively.

Here is a full list of the Leeds squad numbers in 2024/25.

1. Illan Meslier (vc)

2. Jayden Bogle

3. Junior Firpo

4. Ethan Ampadu (c)

5. Pascal Struijk (vc)

6. Joe Rodon

7. Dan James

8. Joe Rothwell

9. Patrick Bamford

10. Joel Piroe

11. Brenden Aaronson

19. Mateo Joseph

21. Alex Cairns

24. Georginio Rutter

25. Sam Byram

26. Karl Darlow

29. Willy Gnonto

30. Joe Gelhardt

37. James Debayo

39. Max Wober

42. Sam Chambers

44. Ilia Gruev

50. Charlie Crew