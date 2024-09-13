Leeds United will host Burnley at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds United are back in action this weekend following the end of the international break and they will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run. The Whites have banked eight points so far from two wins and two draws and currently sit fourth in the table, behind Watford, West Brom and Sunderland.

Burnley will make the trip to Elland Road as the two clubs prepare to fight for an important result in their mission to secure promotion at the end of the season. The Clarets are just one point behind Leeds in the table but they will be entering the clash off the back of a 1-1 drawn against Blackburn, while the Whites last enjoyed a 2-0 win over Hull City.

As Daniel Farke’s side prepare for their next home clash, here’s everything you need to know on how to watch the action if you aren’t headed down to Elland Road.

When is Leeds United vs Burnley and what time is kick-off?

Leeds will continue their Championship run on Saturday, September 14th, with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm BST. Their fixture against Burnley is one of three lunchtime matches for Saturday, with Millwall vs Luton Town and Oxford United vs Stoke City also getting underway at the same time.

Is Leeds United vs Burnley on TV?

Yes, for supporters watching from home this weekend, Leeds vs Burnley will be shown live on the new Sky Sports+. The channel launched last month to provide customers with more than 50 percent more live sport throughout the year, which is hundreds of hour of additional viewing.

Existing Sky Sports customers can access the Sky Sports+ channel at no extra cost. All 72 EFL clubs will be shown live at least 20 times throughout the season, with the promise of 186 matches being shown between the start of the season and January 6th.

Sky Sports+ will have automatically dropped into current customers’ TV plan and app, so there is nothing you need to do other than switch on and enjoy. For non-Sky TV customers or those without the Sports add-on, packages start at £20 per month — you can find out more here.

You can also watch Sky Sports through a NOW subscription. The streaming service offers a £14.99 Day Membership, which provides 24-hour access for a one-off payment. Alternatively, monthly memberships are available, starting at £26.

Daniel Farke comments ahead of Burnley

During his pre-Burnley press conference, Farke said: “I think even the first games were really big tests. Away game at West Brom unbelievably difficult, they’re more settled and less fluctuation than us and Burnley.

“In the Championship, every game is a challenge and Burnley is without doubt one of the best sides in this league, very experienced coach, mature players, one of the big contenders for winning the title. Top start into this new season, little setback in the last game but overall we know it’s a tough task. Lots of individual quality within their team, lots of experienced players in the central positions.

“We have to be at our best, it’s tricky when 13 players are away, but at least we have a home game. Early kick-off on Saturday, would’ve wished for a later kickoff but it is what it is. We want to stay unbeaten with good defending and want to win as many points as possible.”