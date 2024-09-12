I tried 12 months ago to sign him, I was desperate, I followed him, he caught my eyes in the second tier. I’m fully convinced of his qualities. Good age, tidy on the ball, good passing skills and can score goals. Out of number eight role he has scored and assisted. He plays the second-last pass, I really like him, we like to dominate the game and possession, are good with the ball and smart. It’s the same for him, big challenge and honour to have this move to England - he’s desperate to play with us. A bit same like Isaac, he hasn’t played on the top level for a while. Obviously he comes from the second tier in Germany so we’ll give him time to adapt. First glimpses are promising, I liked his cameo, he’s shown there has good passing choices. Good sense of humour, really like him, good to have around, it’s difficult to predict right now he will have the best midfielder in the league, lots of competition in this position. He was not so much in the spotlight so far, I’d like to mention Joe Rothwell, he’s not played one bad pass, I like his skills and in pre-season. Together with Joe, Ao, I think we are really good in this position. We are all happy Ao has finally arrived. Today he was back after international duties at Thorp Arch.