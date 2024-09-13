The Elland Road regular wants to be sure of something before he puts pen to paper.

Leeds United will return to Championship action this weekend when they host Burnley at Elland Road. Just one point currently separates the two sides, who are both leading candidates in the battle for promotion this season.

Leeds are unbeaten in their first four Championship fixtures, with two wins and two draws on the board. Junior Firpo has been an ever-present figure so far this season and following the interest shown in him over the summer, there is some good news for Leeds fans who were reluctant to see him leave.

Clubs had been monitoring Firpo’s situation while the transfer window was open, as his current contract is due to expire at the end of the season. With January already quickly approaching, rival teams are clear to discuss pre-contract talks with the 28-year-old once the new year rolls in.

However, according to TEAMtalk, the left-back is ‘open to extending his stay’ at Elland Road. Firpo has ‘given the green light’ to Leeds that he would like to pen new terms with the club but before he commits to a new deal, he wants to ‘first understand the intentions and ambitions’ of the Whites moving forward.

The report also says that Firpo is ‘very happy’ in both England and West Yorkshire, with his family ‘very settled’ where they are currently. So, providing the defender likes what he hears when he talks with the club, all signs are pointing to Firpo extending his time with Leeds.

The defender first joined Leeds in 2021, in a switch from Barcelona for a reported £12.8 million. Firpo has struggled with injuries during his time at Elland Road but he is a reliable option for Daniel Farke and has been a mainstay in his team selections so far this season.

TEAMtalk claims that if Firpo was to leave, his favoured destination would be a return to Spain. It is noted that a move ‘cannot be ruled out’ if the player and club cannot agree on his new terms but for now, Leeds’ ambitions must do the talking, with promotion the top priority this season.