Rival player hails 'unbelievable' Leeds United fans ahead of Burnley's Elland Road visit

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 13th Sep 2024
Former Elland Road loanee Jaidon Anthony says he has 'nothing but respect' for Leeds United and the club's supporters but still hopes the team he represented last season are on the losing end of this Saturday's match-up with Burnley.

The AFC Bournemouth winger reunited with Championship-winning coach Scott Parker over the summer as the pair seek to win promotion once again, this time with the Clarets.

Leeds' earliest test of their promotion credentials this season is likely to come this weekend as Burnley visit Elland Road, sitting two places and one point beneath the Whites in the table.

Parker's group includes two of Leeds' loanees from last season in Connor Roberts and Anthony. The latter has spoken to the Burnley Express this week discussing the passing of his mother Donna which occurred during his loan spell last season.

“They were unbelievable with me to be honest. Even now to this day, I get a lot of messages from them wishing me well.

“It was a really tough time, but they rallied around me. Not just the people in the club, but also the fans.

“I’m still in contact with a lot of people from the club as well. It’s a special place for me and I have nothing but respect for them," he said.

Now representing the Lancashire club, with whom he managed an assist during his first appearance, the 24-year-old says old friendships will need to take a backseat when the whistle is blown on Saturday lunchtime.

“It’s an amazing club, a really big club and a big following. Elland Road is a place where they create a real hostile environment for other teams, so hopefully we can nullify that as a team.

“This time I really want to beat them and hopefully Leeds are on the losing side, but like I say I’ve got nothing but respect for them," Anthony added.

Leeds host Burnley at Elland Road from 12:30pm tomorrow afternoon.

