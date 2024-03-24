Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Rosenior is hoping to welcome Liam Delap back ahead of schedule but the Hull City striker will not be available to face Leeds United in just over a week's time.

Hull come to Elland Road on Easter Monday looking to make a late push into the Championship play-off places, with just three points separating them and sixth-placed Norwich. Rosenior's men have done Leeds a couple of favours during a seven-match unbeaten run that includes victory over Southampton and a 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

That run has been even more impressive in the absence of first-choice striker Delap, who had seven league goals to his name before suffering a serious knee injury in January. Rosenior and his squad have been at a training camp in Turkey this week and while the Tigers boss was positive on his striker, a return at Leeds is unlikely.

"All of the reports I'm getting are that he's doing better and better and he's getting ahead of schedule," Rosenior told the Yorkshire Post of Delap. "I don't want to put pressure on but we're looking at having him in, I would say, mid-April - a couple of weeks.

"We've decided with Manchester City because of their facilities, because of what they can give him, that they'll rehab him to a point where he can come back to full training, so once he's back with us he's fully fit. I think that's right for him and when that happens it's going to be like a new player. He's been a big miss for us."

The visit of Hull to Elland Road is arguably one of Leeds' toughest fixtures until the final day meeting with promotion-chasing Southampton in West Yorkshire. Daniel Farke's side return to action next week and go straight into a crucial period, with trips to Watford and Coventry City either side of the Easter Monday clash.

