Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds United fans must now brace for a tricky time during the transfer window. Just like Leicester City and Southampton, a number of key players have been tipped to depart as they look to avoid playing in the Championship next season.

One man on the exit list is Rodrigo and multiple clubs have already registered their interest in him. As well as teams across England and Europe, Saudi Arabia are on the radar for the Spaniard’s services. Everton are one particular club in the running for the 32-year-old, whose contract with Leeds is due to run out next summer.

Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers recently answered some questions from Blues fans regarding their summer activity and Rodrigo was mentioned in conversation.

“I think loans and frees will feature without a doubt but depending on who goes will determine who comes,” he wrote on Twitter. “My guess would be Rodrigo to start but let’s see.”

Myers then responded to a follow-up question, stating Rodrigo’s chances of joining Everton are “very possible.”

The Toffees are in need of some new attacking options and Leeds’ star forward has naturally attracted a lot of attention. Despite their relegation, Rodrigo still had a strong season up front at Elland Road, registering 15 goals and two assists across all competitions last season.

While the Whites would probably rather not lose Rodrigo at all, they cannot afford to let him leave next year for free and are resigned to the fact he will be searching for pastures new. They must act smart and cash in while they can, especially if multiple teams are interested and something of a bidding war could commence.