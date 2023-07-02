The United States midfielder started brightly after sealing a £25 million move to Elland Road last summer, but endured a difficult first season in English football as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League.

United are set to welcome the majority of their first-team squad back for pre-season testing and training on Monday, July 3 although Aaronson and fellow internationals are expected to return on July 10 instead.

In the meantime, the 22-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from German club Union Berlin, who qualified for the Champions League last term after a successful Bundesliga campaign.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Tyler Adams consoles Brenden Aaronson of Leeds after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to The Telegraph, Aaronson is seen as an attainable target by Union as well as Premier League side Fulham, although no official bids have been lodged with Leeds as yet.

The Whites are anticipated to offload a number of players this month following the ratification of their takeover by 49ers Enterprises as they look to rebuild following relegation.