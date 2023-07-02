Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

Leeds United man attracting Champions League interest following £25m summer move

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson is reportedly of interest to Bundesliga side Union Berlin ahead of the German club’s 2023/24 Champions League campaign.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read

The United States midfielder started brightly after sealing a £25 million move to Elland Road last summer, but endured a difficult first season in English football as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League.

United are set to welcome the majority of their first-team squad back for pre-season testing and training on Monday, July 3 although Aaronson and fellow internationals are expected to return on July 10 instead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the meantime, the 22-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from German club Union Berlin, who qualified for the Champions League last term after a successful Bundesliga campaign.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Tyler Adams consoles Brenden Aaronson of Leeds after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Tyler Adams consoles Brenden Aaronson of Leeds after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Tyler Adams consoles Brenden Aaronson of Leeds after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to The Telegraph, Aaronson is seen as an attainable target by Union as well as Premier League side Fulham, although no official bids have been lodged with Leeds as yet.

The Whites are anticipated to offload a number of players this month following the ratification of their takeover by 49ers Enterprises as they look to rebuild following relegation.

Aaronson and fellow USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams have been mooted as potential departures from Elland Road owing to their international status and reputation in Europe’s major leagues.

Related topics:Champions LeagueElland RoadUnited States