West Ham United announce passing of joint-chairman ahead of Leeds United clash

West Ham United have announced co-chairman David Gold has passed away at the age of 86 after a short illness.

The Hammers will face Leeds United at Elland Road on Wednesday night but their preparations for the game have been overshadowed by the news of the passing of the former Birmingham City co-owner. After selling his shares in the current Championship club in 2009, Gold and long-term business partner David Sullivan took control of West Ham less than a year later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal saw Gold return to his boyhood club after he grew up within the shadows of their former Boelyn Ground home and represented the Hammers at youth team level. Since their takeover was concluded West Ham have secured promotion back into the Premier League and have firmly established themselves as a top-tier regulars. They have also enjoyed European campaigns over the last decade, including last season’s run to the Europa League semi-finals and and their current run to the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

Speaking ahead of the visit to Elland Road, Gold’s long-term business partner Sullivan told the club website: “On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our Club, in January 2010. David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the Club at junior level. He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gold with co-chairman David Sullivan (L) in 2010

Manager David Moyes added: “I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad