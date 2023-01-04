News you can trust since 1890
'Totally different' - Gianluca Scamacca on Leeds United expectation and West Ham must

West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca is heading for a Leeds United first but insists he is prepared for the atmosphere that awaits in Wednesday night’s Premier League clash at Elland Road.

By Lee Sobot
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 11:57am

Italian international forward Scamacca joined the Hammers from Serie A outfit Sassuolo last July and the 24-year-old has since made 14 Premier League outings, scoring twice. Six of the Italian’s league outings have come on the road and the striker has drawn on those experiences in sizing up his expectations for what awaits at Elland Road. Scamacca has so far stepped out at Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Everton, Southampton, Liverpool and Manchester United in Premier League away games for his new club.

"My teammates haven’t told me anything specific about the atmosphere at Leeds, but I think every stadium in England is hard to play at,” said Scamacca, speaking to whufc.com. “It will be a hard match and we will need to give 100 per cent.

“The Premier League is totally different from Serie A. In Italy, the football can be more tactical and lower in intensity. I would say only five or six matches in the season are of high intensity. But here, every match has that high intensity and is hard.”

WHITES FIRST: Awaiting for West Ham United's Italian international forward Gianluca Scamacca, above. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.