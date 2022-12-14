West Ham ‘offered’ £12m Leeds United target, Coventry City star on Everton’s ‘radar’
All the latest transfer news from Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League
Leeds United are preparing to face Real Sociedad on Friday in their second of three friendlies during the World Cup break. The Whites returned to action on Thursday as they beat Elche 2-1, thanks to goals from Joe Gelhardt and Mateusz Klich.
Jesse Marsch’s side will follow up this week’s clash with a home tie against Monaco on Wednesday before the Premier League returns the following weekend. However, United will have to wait a little longer before they face Manchester City on December 28 - with Kalvin Phillips set to make his return to Elland Road, while Erling Haaland will be welcomed back to his birthplace.
Here is today’s Premier League transfer news.
ARSENAL 'URGED' TO SIGN NEWCASTLE UTD ACE
Ex-Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged his former club to consider signing Allan Saint-Maximin in the January transfer window. The Frenchman has only made three starts in the Premier League this season due to injury. (Express)
SEVILLA 'KEEN' ON NOTTINGHAM FOREST LOAN FLOP
Sevilla have expressed their interest in Rennes defender Loic Bade and would like them to cut his loan deal at Nottingham Forest short so they can sign him. The 22-year-old has only made the bench once under Steve Cooper. (El Chiringuito)
LIVERPOOL TO 'HOLD' SECOND MEETING WITH WORLD CUP STAR
Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are reportedly set for further talks with Sofyan Amrabat over a move to Anfield. Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked to the Moroccan midfielder. (Liverpool Echo)
LEICESTER CITY 'PREPARE' £39M BID FOR MOROCCO MIDFIELDER
Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi and could bid around £39m next month following a successful World Cup campaign with Morocco. A number of clubs across Europe, including Sevilla and Barcelona, are interested in the 22-year-old. (L'Equipe)
CHELSEA SET TO 'HIJACK' ARSENAL DEAL FOR STRIKER
Chelsea are reportedly looking to hijack Arsenal's potential deal for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic after contacting his agent over a move. The 22-year-old was linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium at the start of the year. (football.london)
COVENTRY CITY STAR ON EVERTON'S 'RADAR'
Everton are said to be monitoring Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the January transfer window. The 25-year-old has nine goals in the Championship this season. (Dean Jones)
WEST HAM ‘OFFERED’ £12M LEEDS UTD TARGET
West Ham are reportedly set to be offered the chance to sign Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic in a swap deal that would include Mikola Vlasic heading the other diretion. Leeds United are currently in pole position to sign the 26-year-old. (Tuttosport)
MAN UTD 'HANDED' BOOST IN CODY GAKPO PURSUIT
Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of PSV forward Cody Gakpo, with the Dutch club reportedly expecting their star man to leave in the January transfer window. PSV are said to have slapped a £34-38m price tag on Gakpo. (football.london)