But Pep Guardiola's side are then back to competitive action as soon as next midweek – a full six days before taking on Jesse Marsch's Whites in West Yorkshire.

City had 16 players representing the club at the World Cup but boss Pep Guardiola still took 19 players to Abu Dhabi for a warm-weather training camp following some initial time off for those not in Qatar. Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez were the star men training with City in Dubai due to Norway and Algeria respectively failing to qualify for the World Cup. Sergio Gomes, Rico Lewis and Cole Palmer were the only other first teamers on the trip which featured just 16 outfield players.

Sixteen is the magic number with City also having 16 players representing the club at the World Cup. But City's representation in Qatar was whittled down to just one player remaining after the quarter-finals in 22-year-old forward Julian Alvarez with Argentina. Alvarez bagged a brace in Tuesday night’s 3-0 semi-final victory against Croatia and is now heading for the World Cup final against either France or Morocco on Sunday afternoon.

PRIMED: Manchester City's Algerian international midfielder Riyad Mahrez. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Without him, Pep Guardiola's side will take in a friendly on Saturday afternoon against Spanish visitors Girona (kick-off 1pm). The Catalonia side, who are part of the City Football Group, sit 13th in the La Liga table and the Spanish outfit will take on City at the club's Academy Stadium.

City are then in competitive action just four days later with the fourth round EFL Cup clash at home to Liverpool on Thursday night - six days before the Premier League trip to Leeds the following Wednesday evening.

Leeds would have also been in EFL Cup action next midweek had they progressed past third round hosts Wolves for whom a 1-0 victory against the Whites sealed a Thursday night trip to Gillingham. Instead, Jesse Marsch's side will take in a Wednesday night friendly next week at home to AS Monaco, hot on the heels of hosting Real Sociedad this Friday night.

The rapid run of City exits from the World Cup began on Friday afternoon when a Brazil side for whom City keeper Ederson was on the bench suffered a shock exit to Croatia who progressed on penalties after a 1-1 draw. In the evening's second quarter-final, a Netherlands side featuring Nathan Ake were also beaten on spot kicks by Argentina after a 2-2 draw.

Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva were then all part of the Portugal squad whose World Cup is over following Saturday afternoon's 1-0 surprise loss to Morocco. City also had five players in the England camp in Kyle Walker, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish. They all flew home on Sunday afternoon following Saturday night's 2-1 defeat to France.

Three other City players were knocked out in the round of 16 in Aymeric Laporte and Rodri with Spain plus Manuel Akanji with Switzerland whilst Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) and Ilkay Gundogan (Germany) failed to get out of the group stages.

