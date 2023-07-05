Outgoing Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has wished new manager Daniel Farke good luck following his appointment as Whites boss.

Last month, Radrizanni agreed to sell his majority 56 per cent of shares to 49ers Enterprises, with the American investors waiting on approval from the EFL before their takeover can be officially ratified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After opting to part ways with Sam Allardyce at the end of his short-term deal, Leeds have completed a lengthy process to appoint Farke on a four-year deal ahead of the EFL green light on their takeover.

Taking to Twitter, Radrizanni wrote: "Congrats and good luck Daniel. MOT."

Farke twice won promotion from the Championship with Norwich City between 2017 and 2021, with his record in the second tier convincing Leeds he was the man to guide them back into the Premier League.

Speaking about Farke’s appointment, Leeds vice president Paraag Marathe said: “After a thorough recruitment process, we are excited to confirm Daniel’s appointment as our first team manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His record in the Championship is clear, and I am impressed by his leadership and plan to guide us back to the Premier League. We welcome Daniel and his staff to the club and look forward to a strong season.”

Farke told the Leeds United website: “I’d like to thank everyone for the really warm welcome, I’m really grateful at this moment, to work for this amazing club.

“I feel humble at this time, I know the responsibility to fulfil all the expectations and I want to repay the trust shown.

“The most important thing is to create a togetherness and unity within this club again and from today onwards, I will work on it with my staff and players, and I trust our supporters will be there when we need them. I can’t wait for the first game of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad