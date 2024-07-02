Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One former Leeds United man will be staying put at one of the Whites’ Championship rivals

Former Leeds United defender Kyle Bartley will spend at least one more year at the Whites’ Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion after agreeing a contract extension at the Hawthorns.

The 33-year-old came to the end of his deal with the Baggies at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, putting his future in doubt. However, West Brom have announced he has now signed a new 12-month deal that will be automatically extended for another year if he plays a certain number of games. It comes after another former Leeds man in Alex Mowatt agreed a new contract with the club on Monday.

Bartley spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Leeds from Swansea City and established himself as a fan favourite at Elland Road. He made 50 appearances and scored six goals for the Whites, as well as providing two assists. During that campaign the player even admitted he was open to a permanent move to Leeds after developing a strong friendship with Luke Ayling.

Speaking to the Leeds Press in 2022, Bartley reflected: “Next thing me and Luke are living together in Leeds, and to this day they are still some of the happiest days I’ve had in football. I remember Sky coming to where we lived and doing a feature on us and it was such a good time.”

He added: “I loved my time at Leeds. The fans, the atmosphere and that group of players we had, it was a memorable season for me. Playing alongside Pontus (Jansson) and Coops (Liam Cooper), it really helped develop my game. The fact I became captain as a loan player as well makes me proud. I don’t think that is something that happens very often at any club. I remember playing Liverpool at Anfield in the League Cup, walking out as Leeds captain for that fixture which has such a long history was special.”

However, a permanent move never came to fruition as Bartley instead left Swansea for West Brom a year later. He had started his career with Arsenal and was sent on loan to Sheffield United and Rangers during his time with the Gunners. He joined the Swans in 2012 but left in 2018. He has gone on to play 201 times for West Brom, with 14 goals and five assists to his name.

After signing a new deal Bartley said: “I’m really happy to have signed a new deal at a place I know so well and have so many strong relationships and good memories. I’ve been at the Albion for six years and I really enjoy being here. We had a really good season last year and I really believe we can build on that under the manager this term.

“The gaffer has trusted me to play the majority of matches since he joined the club and that’s something I’m really grateful for. I’m determined to keep performing at my highest possible level and I’m confident I can do that in the coming campaign.