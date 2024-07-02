Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have confirmed the sale of Archie Gray and arrival of Joe Rodon after a double deal with Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United have finalised the departure of Archie Gray ‘with a heavy heart’, as he has now officially made the move to Tottenham Hotspur on six-year deal with the Premier League outfit. The highly sought-after rising talent has been on the radar of multiple clubs this summer and Spurs have beaten their rivals including Liverpool and Manchester United to his signature.

Leeds will receive £40 million from Spurs for the sale of Gray, while Joe Rodon has also headed back to Elland Road in a full-time move. The Whites have officially announced the permanent signing of the centre-back, who enjoyed a successful loan spell in West Yorkshire. His move back to Leeds has cost £10 million, as they club have stressed the two deals between them and Tottenham are separate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke will be reunited with Rodon, who featured in all but two Championship matches last season. The defender played a key role in Leeds’ push to secure promotion to the Premier League, starting 45 league games, including all three play-off clashes.

Rodon’s efforts earned him praise in abundance during his loan spell and he is now set to become a permanent part of the furniture. Farke was particularly fond of him last season, and had a lot to say about how he plays and what he brings to Leeds.

"What I like about him is that he has an old-school attitude, but he’s a perfect role model of a modern defender as well. Because he is quick and good on the ball and you can defend with him on the high line,” the German said.

"He also has good body language and leadership and it is also a topic we have worked on a bit since the beginning of the season. He has grown more and more into this role and he leads from the backline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am pretty pleased that we have him and it was the same 30 years ago and it will be the same in 20 years that the first thing you have to do as a defender is defend really properly. This is what he is doing and so far, so good and if he goes on in this way, we will all be pretty happy."

The arrival of Rodon will be a huge boost for Leeds but they will certainly miss Gray next season as they battle once again for promotion. Following his departure to Tottenham, the Whites released a heartfelt statement to acknowledge and thank the 18-year-old for the stamp he has left on the club in such a short space of time.

“Understanding the attraction of Premier League and European football, the club, with a heavy heart, agreed the transfer, but the move has strengthened the board’s resolve to ultimately return Leeds to a position where it can meet the footballing ambitions of even its brightest stars. Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a home-grown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations.