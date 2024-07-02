Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson will report back for pre-season training at Thorp Arch earlier than initially anticipated after the United States Men's National Team were dumped out of Copa America by Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay.

Aaronson was an unused substitute as Gregg Berhalter's USMNT were beaten 1-0 by the Uruguayans, finishing Group C in third place. The US team were beaten by Panama - managed by ex-Leeds coach Thomas Christiansen - prior to their final group stage encounter, leaving them in a tricky situation headed into the fixture against Bielsa's side.

Uruguay finished top of the group with a 100 per cent record having seen off challenges from the Panamanians, USMNT and minnows Bolivia. The final game was mired in controversy, however, as Uruguay's winner scored by Mathias Olivera appeared to have been offside but after Video Assistant Referee review, the goal stood. Several flashpoints during the match became especially heated between US players and the Peruvian officiating team, which culminated in referee Kevin Ortega appearing to refuse to shake hands with USA captain Christian Pulisic on the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US had been expected to progress to the knockout stage of this year's Copa, which is being hosted in the States, but with their tournament over at a premature stage, Aaronson will now return to Leeds at a sooner-than-anticipated date later this month.

"Just to see the guys' faces in the locker room and to see the emotion of the staff and players, we're bitterly disappointed with the results," coach Berhalter said. "We know we're capable of more, and in this tournament, we didn't show it. It's really as simple as that.

Leeds' former No. 7, a shirt now worn by last summer's £12 million signing Joel Piroe, will spend some time away from the field to rest and recuperate ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, for which he has committed himself to Elland Road despite exercising a loan release clause in his contract following relegation from the Premier League last year.

The attacking midfielder faces some difficulty in winning back the hearts and minds of Leeds supporters, but the sooner he reintegrates, the better chance he will have to make an impact early in the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds begun their pre-season schedule on Tuesday, July 2 with customary health and biometric testing. Before long, attentions will turn to their opening friendly of the summer versus Harrogate Town on July 19, shortly followed by a pre-season tour of Germany which sees them take on two, or three, teams in Daniel Farke's homeland.

Leeds' pre-season campaign concludes at home to Spanish side Valencia ahead of their August 10 Championship opener versus newly-promoted Portsmouth at Elland Road.