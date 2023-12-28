Leeds and West Brom will collide at the Hawthorns in a huge top of the table clash.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United fans will see a familiar face in the West Brom dugout as former Whites first team coach Carlos Corberan challenges his former employers.

Corberan, who also worked as head coach of Leeds’ U23’s under Marcelo Bielsa, has enjoyed a successful start to his career in management. He led Huddersfield Town to a third place finish against the odds in 2021/22, but resigned shortly after his side’s play-off final defeat that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s also had a strong start to life at West Brom. In his first six months he inspired a team second bottom of the table in October to a late play-off push. He has built on that momentum in his first full term with the Baggies and currently has the team in fifth position just six points behind Leeds.

The Whites will view this game as the perfect opportunity to pile pressure on an Ipswich team chasing back-to-back promotions. Daniel Farke’s side will be encouraged by an incredible 4-0 win against the Tractor Boys earlier in the month but will hope to improve on an inconsistent away record after defeats to Sunderland and Preston in recent weeks.

The match has the potential to play a key role in the promotion race. With that in mind we round up all of the key TV details that you need to be aware of:

When is West Brom vs Leeds United?

Leeds United will make the trip to the Hawthorns to take on West Brom on Friday 29 December. The game comes as part of an action-packed evening of Championship action with all 24 teams playing on the same day.

How to watch West Brom vs Leeds United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United’s top of the table clash with West Brom has been selected for TV coverage and will immediately follow on from the match between fellow promotion contenders Southampton and strugglers Plymouth Argyle. Sky Sports will provide comprehensive analysis of all the build up from 8pm and the game itself kicks off 15 minutes later at 8.15pm. Fans can stream the game live through the SkyGo app which can be downloaded through a mobile phone or electronic device.

Leeds United team news

Karl Darlow will be handed a rare opportunity to start in goal as he replaced the suspended Illan Meslier. Full-back Sam Byram was expected to be out until the new year with a hamstring injury but he returned to the bench during the defeat to Preston and is in contention to play.