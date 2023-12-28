Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy has reportedly told the Egyptian FA he will not be available for selection at next month's Africa Cup of Nations in what could prove to be a significant boost to the Tractor Boys' promotion bid.

Leeds United's Championship rivals Ipswich will now have experienced midfielder and club captain Morsy available to them throughout January after the 32-year-old reportedly informed the Egyptian FA he intends to remain in the United Kingdom during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Morsy appeared for his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and more recently earned a recall to the Egyptian setup in September but supposedly has no intention of playing a peripheral role at next month's tournament in the Ivory Coast, per the East Anglian Daily Times.

The ex-Wigan Athletic man was named in Egypt's provisional 55-man squad for the tournament but had not been called up to the full squad during either of October or November's international breaks.

"Of course, it is a bit more difficult planning, and it would be better if we knew, but that is just the way it is," Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said prior to Morsy's withdrawal from the selection process. "We will try to prepare for both eventualities," he added.

Morsy is unavailable for this Friday's Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers after accepting an FA charge for acting 'in an improper manner and/or using abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official in or around the changing rooms following the completion of the fixture [vs Middlesbrough].'

The Ipswich skipper is also one yellow card away from a two-match suspension after accruing nine bookings so far this term. Morsy has started each of Ipswich's league games this season, except for their 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town when he served a one-match suspension for five yellow cards.

