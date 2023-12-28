When it comes to judging Patrick Bamford's happiness at Leeds United, Daniel Farke cannot read the striker's mind but he can be informed by what he sees behind the scenes.

A puff of the cheeks and a somewhat rueful look from Bamford to the camera as he entered Elland Road for the Ipswich Town game was picked up on, because it was enough to be picked up on. That kind of body language, on its own, might mean nothing at all and yet when combined with Bamford's recent tendency to go straight down the tunnel instead of around the pitch, it felt like something. Maybe.

Would it be such a surprise if the 30-year-old was not skipping off the bus and grinning inanely on his way into work, given how things have gone for him. The injuries, the lack of goals, the lack of joy, the relegation, the lack of game time and opportunity. And the abuse, criticism that went way beyond what is remotely acceptable and veered distinctly into vindictive, targeted bullying and displaced aggression. If anyone living through the last couple of years at Elland Road has reason to puff out their cheeks, why not Bamford?

Farke was not scarred by the collective failure at Leeds, arriving after the tears had dried, and he has been consistent on his contentment at finding a striker like Bamford still in situ, in the Championship. The manager has not, thus far, been able to restore the centre forward to his former glory, however and the form and end product of Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe has meant Farke has not been able to give Bamford much more than cameos. Yet despite involvement amounting to just 176 league minutes, no goals or assists, a missed penalty and very few chances, what Farke sees behind the scenes suggests Bamford is behaving like a man who still cares very much about Leeds United.

"Well, you have to ask Patrick [if he's happy at the club], I can just judge what I see," said the manager. "His attitude and behaviour in the dressing room and on the training pitch is brilliant. He's so supportive, he talks with Georgie, Joel, especially Georgi as he is still a young striker, Joffy to give some tips, because of his experience. If you'd ask these players they'd say it's brilliant to have a guy like Patrick around. With his experience of the Championship, you can always learn. I think it’s very beneficial and I can just praise his attitude and character so far."

Regardless, Farke does not turn a blind eye to the situation Bamford finds himself in. He's a centre forward with a 16-goal contribution to an historic promotion under Marcelo Bielsa. He's a number nine who scored 17 goals in the Premier League and put himself in the England conversation, winning a cap to boot. Right now, he's a substitute, forced to watch on as his club relies on others to do the heavy lifting up front, left to try and turn brief cameos into the kind of happiness he previously experienced in a white shirt. What he needs, according to his manager, is goals. Scoring them, when games are already done and dusted, when Leeds are seeing out a result, or when they're struggling to rescue one, is difficult. Farke gets it.

"I was also a striker and a goalscorer, life is just good if you score," he said. "I feel he's happy when we win but I can remember my times, I was only 100 per cent happy when I also scored. You need this mentality as well as a striker and I can understand after a game we won, like [against Ipswich], when he was desperate to be there with a goal and break little bit the curse, I totally understand that a natural born striker that you are not happy if you didn't score or play each and every minute. For [all] that, I have no signs he's not happy."

