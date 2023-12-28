Daniel Farke will be forced into one change to his Leeds United starting line-up away at West Bromwich Albion and is widely expected to make more. Here is the XI the YEP believe Farke will name at The Hawthorns.

Farke could be tempted into making as many as three changes to his line-up in the West Midlands this Friday night, especially after expressing his displeasure at Leeds’ attacking mentality during the first half at Deepdale on Boxing Day.

Sam Byram’s availability is a boost considering the team have won just once without him since picking up a hamstring injury at Ewood Park two-and-a-half weeks ago. Meanwhile, Willy Gnonto looked bright off the bench in the defeat by Preston North End and could be thrown into the action at The Hawthorns if Farke wants to try a different element to his attacking equation.

This is, of course, in addition to the one enforced change Leeds’ boss will make: Karl Darlow in for the suspended Illan Meslier.

GK: Karl Darlow With Illan Meslier suspended, Karl Darlow steps into the fold as Leeds No. 1, for three matches at least. Daniel Farke has faith in the ex-Newcastle and Nottingham Forest 'keeper.

RB: Djed Spence Spence is getting into a rhythm at left-back but Farke may be tempted to switch him over to his more natural right side after Archie Gray's difficult afternoon on Boxing Day.

CB: Joe Rodon Rodon and Struijk's partnership remains one of the more formidable in the division.

CB: Pascal Struijk The stand-in skipper stepped up to the plate when it mattered at Deepdale and will remain in the side. Goals in back-to-back games now. Five for the season in total.

LB: Sam Byram Farke has described Byram as 'outstanding' this season and the 30-year-old is expected to be ready from the start at The Hawthorns. One win in four games without him in the side is a telling statistic.