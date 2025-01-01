Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Blackburn Rovers boss will be hoping to remain a thorn in Daniel Farke's side.

John Eustace insists his Blackburn Rovers players will be ready and raring to fight against a Leeds United outfit he is making a habit of bettering.

Leeds’ last defeat came just over a month ago at Ewood Park, with Todd Cantwell’s first-half penalty making for another frustrating away day. Daniel Farke’s side have since taken 16 points from 18 on offer to go top of the Championship but Wednesday’s visit of Blackburn will present a special opportunity to exact their first portion of revenge.

Nine straight home wins has given Leeds an air of invincibility at Elland Road but if anyone is to burst that bubble, then Eustace would be at the front of the queue. The 45-year-old has won all of his last three meetings with Farke’s Whites 1-0, including victory in this fixture last season and a late 1-0 win for Birmingham City in August of last year.

Fighting talk from Eustace

The festive period looks to have caught up with Blackburn, who lost 1-0 at home to Hull City on Sunday and have taken just one point from three games. But Eustace insists his squad will be ready for another quick turnaround and a trip to one of the Championship’s most daunting destinations.

“I know the boys will be ready, they’ll be competitive and we’re looking forward to the challenge,” Eustace told RoversTV. “[Leeds] are doing very well, especially at home, and we know it’s going to be a very difficult game. It’ll be a fantastic atmosphere and let’s be excited to be going there because we’re fifth in the league.

“They’re top of the league and we’re going up against the top team in the division, so it’s one that everyone connected with the club should be excited by. This group of players that we have, nothing phases them and we’ll be prepared whether we’re at home or going away.

“The group we have are so honest, they’re great to work with and they take all the messages on board. We know it’s going to be a very difficult challenge, but it’s one we’re looking forward to."

Leeds v Blackburn team news

Squads are often stretched thin over the festive period and both sides have fitness issues to manage going into 2025. Blackburn in particular will be without some key first-team regulars, including the man who irked Farke in November’s Ewood Park clash, Lewis Travis.

The combative midfielder had been virtually ever-present until he picked up a hamstring injury during Blackburn’s 1-0 defeat at Millwall four days before Christmas, an issue which is expected to keep him out for a few more weeks. A grim trip to the Den also saw left-back Harry Pickering suffer a serious knee injury while attacking midfielder Arnor Sigurdsson will miss out due to a calf problem.

Squad depth has been a huge strength of Leeds this season and Farke’s ability to rotate has staved off a festive injury pile-up. Junior Firpo and Ilia Gruev remain unavailable while there are doubts over Max Wober and Sam Byram.

Wober has been battling an ongoing knee issue in recent weeks and only returned for a light individual training session on Sunday, with Farke expected to take a more cautious approach regarding the Austrian. Byram didn’t pick up any injury during Sunday’s win at Derby but that was a fourth game in just over two weeks in which he has played more than 75 minutes.

Farke admitted that was a ‘crazy’ load for the injury-prone 31-year-old to take on but he keeps coming through those games and keeps performing to a high level. The defender’s load will be managed if necessary.