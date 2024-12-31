Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United host Blackburn Rovers on New Year’s Day and a club legend will be present.

Leeds United have confirmed their former captain, Liam Cooper, will be a special guest at Elland Road during Wednesday’s visit of Blackburn Rovers.

Cooper called time on a 10-year spell in West Yorkshire over the summer, following the expiration of his contract with Leeds. The Scotland international had been linked with a number of Championship rivals before making the surprise decision to join Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia.

Uncertainty surrounding Cooper’s future dragged into the summer and so fans were denied the chance to give their long-standing captain a proper send off. But that is now set to change, with the 33-year-old flying back from Bulgaria to attend an Elland Road fixture for the first time this season.

In a post on social media, the club said: “Former #LUFC captain Liam Cooper will be our special guest at tomorrow’s game against Blackburn Rovers, with fans able to show their appreciation at half-time”.

Coincidentally, fans will be able to show their love for Cooper in the same fixture they did for Stuart Dallas last season. The former midfielder brought his family out for a lap of honour at Elland Road during the break of that game in April, posing for pictures and waving to those singing his name following retirement.

Cooper and Dallas were among the final few players remaining from Leeds’ incredible 2019/20 Championship title-winning campaign, with the pair forming a particularly close bond during their time together in West Yorkshire. The Scottish centre-back was captain of that historic side and remains a much-loved figure in LS11, as Wednesday’s half-time reception will certainly show. In confirming his Leeds exit in September, around three months after his contract officially expired, Cooper reserved special praise for Dallas and many others who he spent time with over a decade-long spell.

"During my time I have played with so many players, far too many to mention by name, but I do need to give a special mention a fair few,” he wrote. “Bill [Luke Ayling], Klichy [Matheus Klich], Adam [Forshaw], Patrick [Bamford], and DJ [Daniel James] who I shared amazing moments with and now unbelievable friendships. The 2020 promotion team was probably the best team I have ever been involved with, a team built on pure hard work and humility. The weight of the shirt is very heavy, but we put side before self and came together to achieve something special with memories that will last forever.

"I also have to mention one man in particular who has been by my side through everything, Stu. The bond between us lives beyond football and it was an honour to share some of the best days of my career together with him. He showed me the way all too many times and I'll never forget that.”