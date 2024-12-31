Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United were utterly dominant when Plymouth came to Elland Road last month.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plymouth Argyle have confirmed the departure of head coach Wayne Rooney.

The Championship strugglers are currently rock-bottom of the table and sit four points from safety, having lost six of their last seven games. Rooney picked up just four wins during his ill-fated 23-game stint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coaching pair Mike Phelan and Simon Ireland have also left, with Kevin Nancekivell and club captain Joe Edwards to take interim charge for Plymouth’s New Year’s Day game against Bristol City. The club say the decision was mutually agreed between them and Rooney.

A club statement confirmed the news, adding: “We would like to thank Wayne and his team for all their efforts and wish them well for the future. The club will be making no further comment at this stage with updates on our new first team management staff in due course.”

Rooney took charge of Plymouth over the summer but has come under increasing pressure following a run of just one win in 14 games. No team has conceded more than their 51 goals and travelling fans booed the players after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Oxford United.

Rooney statement

Following his exit, Rooney said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Board of Plymouth Argyle Football Club, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip who I shared great relationships with,” Rooney said. “Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as Head Coach and I wish them all the best for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever. I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Darryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support. Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.”

Rooney on ‘fantastic’ Leeds

Plymouth have struggled against most teams this season but few posed as many problems as Leeds. Rooney’s side came away from Elland Road last month having lost 3-0, conceding all three goals in eight first-half minutes and failing to register a single shot at goal. Daniel Farke’s side took their foot off the gas after half-time in one of the more comfortable games he’d managed.

"Crazy five, seven minutes where we concede three and the game's done,” Rooney admitted after that defeat. “Very disappointed with the result. Leeds are a fantastic team, difficult team to play against. From our point of view we're trying to improve. We've got young lads coming on, it's a good atmosphere at a big club. Today was a bad day for us, move on and look to the game on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm sure if you ask their manager, anything but promotion for Leeds will be a failure. I'm sure that's the message he's getting. No doubt they'll be one of the teams fighting for the top two places."

Rooney, a former Manchester United striker, was on the receiving end of repeated chants from home supporters during that game, but insisted he didn’t hear them before adding: "Maybe they can sing a bit louder.” He won’t have a chance to welcome them to Home Park later this season.