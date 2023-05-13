Youngster chance and Willy Gnonto call in three Leeds United changes v Newcastle United
Whites boss Sam Allardyce has made three changes to his Leeds United side for today’s huge Premier League showdown against Newcastle United at Elland Road for which Willy Gnonto drops to the bench.
Top scorer Rodrigo, Robin Koch and 21-year-old midfielder Sam Greenwood all come into the XI as Gnonto, Marc Roca and Adam Forshaw all drop out of the side. Joel Robles also keeps his place in goal at the expense of Illan Meslier who was dropped for last weekend’s clash at Manchester City after a string of recent errors in goal. Koch, meanwhile, is set to form a midfield three along with Greenwood and Weston McKennie in the middle of the park as Rasmus Kristensen continues at centre-back next to Max Wober. United’s front line includes both Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford in addition to Jack Harrison. Liam Cooper, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra and Stuart Dallas all remain out injured.
Magpies boss Eddie Howe has made one change to his Newcastle side for whom Miguel Almirón replaces Jacob Murphy to support both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson in the front line.
Leeds United: Robles; Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Firpo, Koch, Greenwood, McKennie, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford. Subs: Meslier, Struijk, Gray, Roca, Forshaw, Aaronson, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto.
Newcastle United: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wilson, Isak. Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson.
Referee: Simon Hooper.