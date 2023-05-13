Youngster chance and Willy Gnonto call in three Leeds United changes v Newcastle United

Top scorer Rodrigo, Robin Koch and 21-year-old midfielder Sam Greenwood all come into the XI as Gnonto, Marc Roca and Adam Forshaw all drop out of the side. Joel Robles also keeps his place in goal at the expense of Illan Meslier who was dropped for last weekend’s clash at Manchester City after a string of recent errors in goal. Koch, meanwhile, is set to form a midfield three along with Greenwood and Weston McKennie in the middle of the park as Rasmus Kristensen continues at centre-back next to Max Wober. United’s front line includes both Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford in addition to Jack Harrison. Liam Cooper, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra and Stuart Dallas all remain out injured.