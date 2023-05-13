Leeds United vs Newcastle United live: Two penalties in first half drama, goal and score updates from Elland Road
Leeds United host Eddie Howe’s Newcastle at Elland Road this afternoon in what could prove to be a pivotal fixture for both sides in the grand scheme of their seasons as the Whites look to avoid the drop and the visitors aim for Champions League qualification.
Leeds are without talismanic defensive midfielder Tyler Adams for the remainder of the season, according to interim manager Sam Allardyce, and will also be missing club captain Liam Cooper for this weekend’s encounter with the Magpies.
The visitors are without Sean Longstaff and Matt Ritchie but boast a largely fully-fit squad, including the likes of 15-goal forward Callum Wilson and 10-goal attacker Alexander Isak.
Howe and Allardyce will submit their teamsheets at 11:30am, ready for this afternoon’s lunchtime kick-off at 12:30.
Updates throughout the day here: build-up, team news, play-by-play action and plenty more.
Leeds United 2-2 Newcastle United LIVE
Meanwhile, Trippier’s free-kick misses
Shoring it up
90’ Struijk coming on for Bamford
Six added
90’ Into stoppage time.
OFF
90’ Free-kick right on the edge of the Newcastle box. Firpo wrong side of Gordon in on goal. Red card for a second yellow. He’s off.
Subs for both sides
87’ Rodrigo off for Aaronson; Anderson on for Willock
Centre-forward play
82’ Bamford battles, holds off Botman and Burn fouls him. The Kop sings his name.