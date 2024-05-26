Watch raucous Leeds United fans wave-off players boarding bus to Wembley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A nerve-shredding afternoon lies in wait as the Whites look to secure a return to the Premier League.

The day of reckoning is finally here and the hours, minutes and seconds are ticking down towards Leeds United’s Championship play-off final meeting with Southampton.

Just a year after suffering relegation from the Premier League, both clubs are aiming to secure an immediate return to the elite in front of what will be a sell-out crowd when they make their way out on to the hallowed Wembley turf. It should not be a shock to anyone to discover the Whites will be backed by a impressive band of support given the remarkable attendances that have been behind Daniel Farke’s side in their bid for promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That continued on a memorable night at Elland Road when Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville all found the net to help Leeds claim a 4-0 win in the second leg of their play-off semi-final with Norwich City just three weeks ago. Since then, getting a Wembley ticket has been the focus of every Whites supporter as they hope to see their side make it third time lucky against Southampton after the Saints completed a league double over Farke’s men during the regular season.