Watch raucous Leeds United fans wave-off players boarding bus to Wembley

By Mark Carruthers
Published 26th May 2024, 11:31 BST
A nerve-shredding afternoon lies in wait as the Whites look to secure a return to the Premier League.

The day of reckoning is finally here and the hours, minutes and seconds are ticking down towards Leeds United’s Championship play-off final meeting with Southampton.

Just a year after suffering relegation from the Premier League, both clubs are aiming to secure an immediate return to the elite in front of what will be a sell-out crowd when they make their way out on to the hallowed Wembley turf. It should not be a shock to anyone to discover the Whites will be backed by a impressive band of support given the remarkable attendances that have been behind Daniel Farke’s side in their bid for promotion.

That continued on a memorable night at Elland Road when Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville all found the net to help Leeds claim a 4-0 win in the second leg of their play-off semi-final with Norwich City just three weeks ago. Since then, getting a Wembley ticket has been the focus of every Whites supporter as they hope to see their side make it third time lucky against Southampton after the Saints completed a league double over Farke’s men during the regular season.

With the 3pm kick-off now just hours away, the Whites supporters have already given Farke and his players a hint of what they can expect at Wembley as they gave them a raucous reception as they made their way on to the coach that will take them to the home of football

