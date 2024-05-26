Leeds United rituals: You're not really a fan if you haven't done some of these 11 things

By Toby Bryant
Published 26th May 2024, 07:30 BST

Here are some of the most well known Leeds United rituals and habits ahead of the Championship play-off final v Southampton

Leeds United fans will be all over London today as the Championship play-off final takes centre stage in the capital. The Whites are favourites to make a return to the Premier League but it's marginal, and it's expected to be a tight contest throughout.

Fans of travelling to the game will be treated to the delights of Wembley this afternoon and will no doubt be stilling packing in all their usual rituals for the clash. But what are the habits you've formed around watching Leeds over the years?

We take a look at some of the things only Leeds fans will know about.

Need something to soak up a beer or settle pre-match nerves? It’s got to be Graveley’s.

1. Graveley’s

Need something to soak up a beer or settle pre-match nerves? It's got to be Graveley's.

Situated opposite Elland Road, a pre-match pint at The Old Peacock is a must do.

2. The Old Peacock

Situated opposite Elland Road, a pre-match pint at The Old Peacock is a must do.

It may just look like an underpass to some, but for Leeds United fans the walk to Elland Road raises hair on the neck ahead of kick off.

3. Walk under the Lowfields Road underpass

It may just look like an underpass to some, but for Leeds United fans the walk to Elland Road raises hair on the neck ahead of kick off.

Often covered in scarves, every Leeds an has snapped a photo with Billy Bremner at some time.

4. Get a photo with Billy

Often covered in scarves, every Leeds an has snapped a photo with Billy Bremner at some time.

The Bremner statue is also home to hundreds of tributes to family members, which some fans pay tribute to every home game.

5. Visit a loved one

The Bremner statue is also home to hundreds of tributes to family members, which some fans pay tribute to every home game.

It’s hard to walk by the West Stand on a match day without admiring the players’ swanky cars.

6. Baulk at player cars

It's hard to walk by the West Stand on a match day without admiring the players' swanky cars.

