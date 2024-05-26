Leeds United fans will be all over London today as the Championship play-off final takes centre stage in the capital. The Whites are favourites to make a return to the Premier League but it's marginal, and it's expected to be a tight contest throughout.

Fans of travelling to the game will be treated to the delights of Wembley this afternoon and will no doubt be stilling packing in all their usual rituals for the clash. But what are the habits you've formed around watching Leeds over the years?

We take a look at some of the things only Leeds fans will know about.

1 . Graveley’s Need something to soak up a beer or settle pre-match nerves? It’s got to be Graveley’s. Photo Sales

2 . The Old Peacock Situated opposite Elland Road, a pre-match pint at The Old Peacock is a must do. Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales

3 . Walk under the Lowfields Road underpass It may just look like an underpass to some, but for Leeds United fans the walk to Elland Road raises hair on the neck ahead of kick off. Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales

4 . Get a photo with Billy Often covered in scarves, every Leeds an has snapped a photo with Billy Bremner at some time. Photo Sales

5 . Visit a loved one The Bremner statue is also home to hundreds of tributes to family members, which some fans pay tribute to every home game. Photo Sales

6 . Baulk at player cars It’s hard to walk by the West Stand on a match day without admiring the players’ swanky cars. Photo Sales