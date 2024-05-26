Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest Elland Road news and updates ahead of Leeds United v Southampton in the Championship play-off final

Wembley is the focus for Leeds United players, staff and fans this afternoon as the Whites take on Southampton for a place back in the Premier League. Throughout the last few seasons, talk of Elland Road and a potential expansion have been rife.

Under previous ownership and the 49ers, the topic of Elland Road has never been far away. A return to the top tier will surely help any plans with the famous ground, and on the cusp of the huge Championship play-off final, we thought we'd take a look at all the latest news and updates surrounding a potential Elland Road expansion dating back the last couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.

New capacity aim revealed

One of the latest updates on the stadium situation has come from The Independent last month.

"Stadium development would also swing back into focus. i understands further talks have been held with stakeholders in the city recently, a sign that Leeds are continuing their due diligence around a possible expansion of Elland Road over the 50,000 mark. That feels fairly essential if Leeds are to keep pace with Premier League middleweights."

Clear criteria to meet for Elland Road expansion

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that while the hierarchy at Leeds United remains committed to developing Elland Road and enhancing the matchday experience, any plans are to remain on hold until the team return to the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke's side are pushing for an automatic promotion spot this season, although are still catching up ground on leaders Leicester City and Ipswich Town after a slow start to life under the former Norwich City man. The Yorkshire club's owners know what it takes to improve a stadium thanks to links with the 49ers. Leeds United recently appointed a new chief operating officer in Morrie Eisenberg, who played a key role in the 49ers' move to the revered Levi's Stadium a decade ago.

Tram link plans

Fans heading to Elland Road on a matchday might soon be able to take the tram with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority recently announcing proposals for a new public transport network across the city. Phase one of the 'Mass Transit Scheme' is due to begin development in 2028 and would see two lines operating, one of which will go from St James' Hospital, through Leeds city centre and on to Elland Road.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: "This will be transformational for the North, helping our communities to thrive and our economy to flourish - benefiting generations to come with greater opportunity and prosperity. We know that mass transit systems have successfully helped to regenerate areas right across the country by boosting connectivity, opportunity and prosperity – and we will work tirelessly to make sure that happens here in West Yorkshire.”

New talks

Phil Hay of The Athletic has reported that Leeds have met a major architectural firm. Redevelopment of Elland Road would naturally lead to potentially higher revenues and strengthen the club commercially. Hay wrote: "When 49ers Enterprises lined up its takeover in the summer, it was suggested that the fund might be in a position to unveil more concrete plans before the end of this year. Leeds are known to have spoken with at least one major architectural firm about redeveloping their ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A larger, more modern home is seen as the most crucial way of giving United greater commercial strength; the key to pushing up the worth of a club that, at one stage, had a valuation of close to £500million ($630m) in the Premier League."

The plans that changed

It was agreed in 2021 that Leeds would build a new training ground, as well as expanding Elland Road. But those plans were later withdrawn, with Leeds instead opting to expand the stadium to 55,000 seats, up from the current capacity of 37,608. It was said at the time that further investment from the 49ers would be needed. Angus Kinnear said at the time: “If we stay up this year, then construction wouldn’t start next year, but the process would.”

‘Agreement’

New Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises are expected to assume ownership of Elland Road from previous owner Andrea Radrizzani, according to The Athletic.

“As yet, there are no updates on Companies House about a change of ownership, but the 49ers’ buy-out of Radrizzani included an agreement for the group to acquire 100 per cent of Elland Road and sources with knowledge of the deal — speaking anonymously to protect confidentiality agreements — have told The Athletic that the handover is due to be registered at Companies House in the near future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside Leeds United’s Elland Road.

49ers’ previous promise

Paraag Marathe is keen to preserve the personality and history of the Elland Road culture. In an interview with the BBC, Marathe said: “I’ll be honest with you, the main thing is to protect the magic and electricity that is in Elland Road. The answer then is [it] probably means that it’s more of a stadium expansion than a new stadium because I don’t want to take away from that.

“Players from the other 19 [Premier League] clubs, if they are going to list the three worst places that they want to play on the road for an away match, Elland Road is probably one, two or three for them. I don’t want to take that away.”

Leeds looking at ‘tens of millions’ to expand

The proposed Elland Road redevelopment could cost Leeds United ‘tens of millions’ of pounds. That’s according to football finance expert Daniel Plumley, who spoke with MOT Leeds News about the club’s stadium expansion plans.