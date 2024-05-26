Leeds United predicted XI v Southampton as Farke makes big attacking call

The stakes could not be higher for Leeds United and Southampton as they prepare to meet in the Championship play-off final on Sunday afternoon.
Just 12 months ago, both clubs suffered relegation from the Premier League and began the rebuilding process with new managers at the helm. After a shaky start, Saints boss Russell Martin has made his side one of the most attractive in the Championship and they possess some serious threats throughout their squad.
For Leeds, life under Daniel Farke has been largely positive and the former Norwich City manager has some big calls to make as he looks to secure the third promotion of his career in England. The major decision could well come on the right-hand side of his attack as Dan James pushes for a start at the expense of Wilfried Gnonto - but which side will Farke name as his side go into battle under the famous Wembley arch?
1. GK: Illan Meslier
Leeds' undisputed number one is always going to get the nod. That save against Norwich was vital for his and the team's confidence. Needs to be spot on with his kicking today Photo: Richard Sellers
2. RB: Archie Gray
Midfield or right-back is the surely the only question, but that performance in the semi-final second leg clinched it for us. Play him where he's played for most of the season Photo: George Wood
3. LB: Junior Firpo
He'll need to be next to perfect defensively but going forward he could make a big difference. Leeds need to take their moments in the final third and he can create chances
4. CB: Ethan Ampadu
The skipper has a hugely important role in keeping the team on the right side of aggression and urgency. Needs a big performance to finish off a fine debut season.
5. CB: Joe Rodon
Mr Consistent for the vast majority of the season. Leeds will need him to keep things composed in possession and defend on the front foot as he did last time out. Photo: Matt McNulty
6. CM: Ilia Gruev
Don't expect a goal but do expect him to cover every inch of the Hallowed turf. The midfield and stopping the runs of Smallbone is key. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
