Leeds United predicted XI v Southampton as Farke makes big attacking call

Just 12 months ago, both clubs suffered relegation from the Premier League and began the rebuilding process with new managers at the helm. After a shaky start, Saints boss Russell Martin has made his side one of the most attractive in the Championship and they possess some serious threats throughout their squad.

For Leeds, life under Daniel Farke has been largely positive and the former Norwich City manager has some big calls to make as he looks to secure the third promotion of his career in England. The major decision could well come on the right-hand side of his attack as Dan James pushes for a start at the expense of Wilfried Gnonto - but which side will Farke name as his side go into battle under the famous Wembley arch?