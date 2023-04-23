Leeds United have suffered another blow in their quest for Premier League survival as part of a weekend which featured boosts for two of the club’s main relegation rivals.

But how has that altered the prediction as to where the Whites are expected to finish come the end of the campaign? Leeds fell to a third-straight league loss in Saturday’s clash at Fulham which left the club fifth-bottom but being closed in on by both Leicester City and Everton.

The Foxes jumped out of the relegation zone and to within a point and a place of Leeds through a 2-1 win at home to Wolves in new Foxes boss Dean Smith’s first home game in charge. Everton, meanwhile, who have now dropped into the bottom three, still moved a point closer to the Whites through a goalless draw at Crystal Palace which has also left the Toffees one point behind Javi Gracia’s side.

There is then another point back to second-bottom Nottingham Forest following a 3-2 loss at Liverpool for Steve Cooper’s side whilst bottom of the table Southampton are another three points adrift despite Friday night’s 3-3 draw at Arsenal whose title hopes took another blow through failing to beat the Saints.

Looking up the table, 15th-placed Bournemouth suffered a 4-0 reverse at home to West Ham United in one of Sunday’s two games but the Cherries are still four points ahead of Leeds who are five behind both 14th-placed Wolves and 13th-placed West Ham United – the latter of whom also have a game in hand.

On the basis of the betting market, Leeds were predicted to finish in 16th place ahead of this weekend’s games as the Whites were fifth-favourites to go down. This is where the Whites feature in the new predicted finishing positions based on the very latest odds for relegation and the title/top four finish/top six finish/top half finish to determine the top sides.

