Gray was shown two yellow cards during the second half of Leeds Under-21s’ 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough at the LNER Community Stadium on Sunday after scoring a superb solo goal and providing an assist for Sonny Perkins as the young Whites kept their title hopes alive.

Despite expulsion by referee Danny Middleton, Gray is eligible to feature in Leeds’ final fixture of the regular season away to West Bromwich Albion Under on Friday due to a registration loophole.

Football Association (FA) rules for youth players state that suspensions accrued in youth matches must be served in the next available NFTM (non first-team match) fixture, excluding the EFL Trophy. For 17-year-old Gray, this means he will serve his suspension during Wednesday’s U18 Premier League fixture between Leeds and Derby County, a competition and age group he remains eligible for.

As Gray’s sending off came as a result of two yellow cards, he must only serve a one-match suspension and is therefore available for the Under-21s’ visit to West Brom, two days later.

Earlier this season, Manchester City Under-21s’ Tomas Galvez was shown two yellow cards during the Cityzens’ PL2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, but returned for their following fixture against Leicester City six days later, under circumstances such as those outlined above.

The FA’s ‘Essential Information For Youth Players 2022-23’ Handbook states: "The period of suspension will commence immediately (unless the Club have submitted a claim of wrongful dismissal or mistaken identity).”

The U18 Premier League is open to all ‘Under 18’ players in accordance with the Premier League’s ‘Youth Development Rule 2’, which 17-year-old Gray’s inclusion would not contravene. The teenager on the fringes of the first team has not made an appearance for the U18 group since last season, however.

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray signed his first professional contract with the club last month (Pic: Leeds United)