Wales manager Rob Page can see the confidence flowing from Dan James during what has been an outstanding campaign for club and country.

James came off the bench to score his side's final goal in Thursday's 4-1 Euro 2024 play-off semi-final victory over Finland, enjoying a dream moment in what was his 50th international cap. The 26-year-old used his pace to pounce on some hesitant defending before racing through and rounding the goalkeeper.

The goal was further evidence of James' evolution into a top-level finisher, with the pacey forward looking calmer than ever in the final third and in front of goal. It's why he's netted 12 goals for Leeds United this season and Page can see that form being applied to his time with Wales.

"Everyone put in a performance tonight, even the boys who came off the bench,” Page told S4C after the game. "Dan James was fantastic, on his 50th cap, he got the goal he deserved. It goes to show the confidence he's got.

"We've got players coming off the bench full of confidence and playing for their clubs, you can really see it in the performance. It's half-time, we're going to enjoy the win and take this into Tuesday. These supporters have been immense once again, I must say. Roll on Tuesday."

James was one of five Leeds players on the pitch at the Cardiff City Stadium and the only one not to start. His compatriots Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts all enjoyed an excellent 90 minutes for Wales, while Glen Kamara got a rare taste of what it is like to play against his club teammates.

