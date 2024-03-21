Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town defender Tom Lockyer is tipping Leeds United's Ethan Ampadu to take on the Wales captaincy at some point in the not too distant future. Lockyer won't be involved for Wales this week after collapsing on the field back in December, but he'll be watching on closely as Ampadu and his Leeds teammates Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts and Dan James attempt to lead the Dragons to Euro 2024.

Rob Page's side take on Finland on Thursday evening in a qualifying play-off semi-final and they'll hope to progress to next Tuesday's final, where either Poland or Estonia await. Ampadu will be at the heart of whatever success Wales have, it's fair to assume, with the 23-year-old starring on a weekly basis while wearing a Leeds shirt.

Ampadu has started every Championship game for the Whites this season and if it wasn't for the two occasions he was withdrawn by Daniel Farke in stoppage time over the festive period, he would have been an ever-present. As such, he has played a pivotal role in their promotion push so far and his influence has been clear to see during the Whites' 13-game unbeaten run since the turn of the year.

The Welshman has worn the captain's armband for the last 12 of those games and Lockyer insists it won't be long before he is doing the same for his country.

"He will be captain [of Wales] one day," the Luton man said on the BBC's Football Daily Podcast. "It is just a matter of when. It is mad to think he is just 23, when he first came in he had an aura of calmness around him on the pitch and in the changing rooms.