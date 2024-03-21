Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's Welsh core booked their place in the Euro 2024 play-off final with a commanding 4-1 win against Finland on Thursday night.

Rob Page's side dominated from start to finish at the Cardiff City Stadium on an evening in which Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu all played the full 90 minutes. Both Ampadu and Dan James, who came off the bench midway through the second-half, won their 50th caps for Wales to give Glen Kamara - who also played the full game - a rare taste of what it feels like to face his club teammates.

The home support gave a resounding rendition of the Welsh national anthem before kick-off and those in red were clearly fired up, with on-loan Southampton winger David Brooks there on the rebound to open the scoring inside three minutes. Reported summer Leeds target Neco Williams made it two just past the half-hour mark, arrowing home a brilliant effort from a well-worked free-kick.

Wales were dominant in the opening 45 minutes with Rodon, Roberts and Ampadu central to the home side maintaining momentum. Centre-back Rodon, who was playing in the middle of a back-three, was particularly aggressive while Ampadu controlled play from central midfield.

Finland did nick a goal just before half-time in a momentary lapse, with former Daniel Farke favourite Teemu Pukki exploiting a gap in the Welsh defence before slotting past Danny Ward. But Page's men came out swinging in the second-half and breathing space was resumed inside two minutes courtesy of Brennan Johnson.

Ampadu was pivotal in the third goal, rising highest to knock down a deep free-kick before Brooks' flick fell to Johnson. Wales were then able to dictate the pace of play with Rodon and Ampadu both marshalling the centre while Finland found no joy down Roberts' side.

Ampadu nearly grabbed himself a wonderful assist after deciding to pick up the pace, following a concerted period of possession. The Leeds man bent a beautiful through ball into the path of Kieffer Moore with the outside of his right boot, but the on-loan Ipswich striker's effort was straight at the goalkeeper.

James replaced Johnson on 73 minutes and marked his 50th cap in the perfect way, wrapping up the game with a fourth goal on the counter-attack. The Whites winger pounced on some hesitant defending to race through on goal, expressing his new-found composure to take the ball round the goalkeeper and tap into an empty net.