An 'extremely disappointed' Leicester City have hit out at the Premier League after being charged for a breach of their profitability and sustainability rules.

Following several weeks of media speculation, Leeds United's Championship promotion rivals were formally charged by the Premier League on Thursday evening. As well as the purported breaches, they are also accused of 'failing to submit their audited financial accounts to the League.'

Leicester's case will now go in front of an independent commission, similar to the scenario experienced by Everton and Nottingham Forest already this season. But the Foxes have swiftly hit back at the charges in a scathing response.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Leicester City is surprised at the actions the Premier League has taken today. The Club is extremely disappointed that the Premier League has chosen to charge LCFC now, despite the Club’s efforts to engage constructively with the Premier League in relation to the matters that are the subject of this charge, even though LCFC is not currently a Premier League club.

"LCFC remains willing and eager to engage constructively with the Premier League and the EFL to seek the proper resolution of any potential charges, by the right bodies, and at the right time. The Club continues to take careful advice about its position and, if necessary, will continue to defend itself from any unlawful acts by the football authorities, should they seek to exercise jurisdiction where they cannot do so, as occurred earlier this year.

"LCFC has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to the P&S rules through its operating model over a considerable period, achieving compliance while pursuing sporting ambitions that are entirely credible given the consistent success that the Club has achieved in that time, both domestically and in European competition. As we continue to represent the Club’s position, we will continue to fight for the right of all clubs to pursue their ambitions, particularly where these have been reasonably and fairly established through sustained sporting achievement.

"The Club thanks its supporters for their understanding in this matter and for their continued support for our team, whose success on the pitch during the final weeks of the season remains our primary focus."