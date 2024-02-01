Leeds United fans should have no worries about Connor Roberts' ability to meet Daniel Farke's physical demands. That's according to Wales manager Rob Page, who has previously been quoted as saying Roberts is 'the fittest man' he has ever encountered.

Roberts is on the verge of completing a loan move from Burnley to Leeds United today, with his hopes of picking up regular minutes over the second half of the season under Vincent Kompany in the Premier League looking slim. The Welshman is due to have a medical this afternoon, at the time of writing, and he'll be keen to make an instant impact at Elland Road over the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If Page's comments back in 2021 are anything to go by, though, he should have no problems settling in, winning fans over and making his mark in white.

"I've never seen anybody run like him in my life. He's the fittest man I've seen in my life," Page said in the aftermath of Wales' win over Turkey at Euro 2020. Roberts scored in that game to help Wales to a 2-0 win, their only win of the tournament.

However, the 28-year-old has the potential to be involved in another tournament this summer with Wales' hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 still alive. The Dragons take on Finland in a qualifying play-off semi-final on Cardiff next month and the full-back will be keen to be involved in that one.

As such, he knows game time and form will be the key to catching Page's eye once more as he looks to pick up his 54th cap alongside Leeds' current Welsh contingent of Ethan Ampadu, Dan James and Joe Rodon. Glen Kamara should also be involved in that game with Finland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner will progress to the play either Poland or Estonia in the play-off final a few days later with a place at this summer's competition on the line.