Leeds United transfer deadline day live updates: Whites 'restricted' by financial rules as Farke welcomes window closure
Leeds United are on the verge of exiting this season's January transfer window without conducting any incoming business, much to the dismay of Whites supporters.
Leeds have until 11pm this evening - Thursday, February 1 - to bolster Daniel Farke's first-team squad, or face the reality of pushing for promotion with his existing group.
It has been suggested that Leeds' squad is weaker than it was a month ago, after the departures of Djed Spence and Luke Ayling, along with several peripheral youngsters exiting on various loan deals and permanent transfers. Recent results would suggest otherwise, though, with five wins from six games in 2024 and a 100 per cent record in the Championship since the turn of the year.
That said, Leeds have relied on the versatility of Ethan Ampadu to feature at centre-back in Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper's absence, meanwhile midfielder Archie Gray remains Farke's first-choice right-back, and does not turn 18 until next month. The worry amongst fans is that neither solution is sustainable, particularly if the team suffer a number of injuries in key positions.
The manager did admit during his pre-Bristol City press conference yesterday that one or two deals came 'very close' to completion this month, but injuries prohibited Leeds from making their move, or at least made them think twice. One such player was Japanese international full-back Daiki Hashioka, who has subsequently signed for Premier League outfit Luton Town.
Farke also said Leeds are 'restricted' by financial rules and past business with several high-earning players still on the club's books despite being out on loan this season. Burnley duo Manuel Benson and Connor Roberts and Everton's Ben Godfrey have all been named by various sources as players Leeds may look to pursue, but time is running out.
Follow all the updates as they happen on deadline day with our dedicated live blog. We'll be covering everything from start to finish, and possibly even beyond, if Leeds clinch a late move and require a deal sheet to get it signed, sealed and delivered past the deadline.
Good morning and welcome to Deadline Day
The transfer window closes this evening and with it will go the last chance for Leeds United and their promotion rivals to add to their respective squads.
For the Whites, it's clear that a couple of fresh faces would do the world of good as they continue to rely on some square pegs in slightly rounder holes but it's never straightforward getting a deal done on the final day.
Graham Smyth's take on Leeds' needs
The YEP's chief football writer on what Leeds are looking for, how they got here and whether it matters if they don't get their target
