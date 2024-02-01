The problem with Leeds United's audacious deadline day double attempt with position shift needed
Connor Roberts, medical pending, is as close to a banker as you'll get. Daniel Farke is convinced, the pair spoke this morning and Roberts has been playing so he ticks the manager's recent involvement box. He played against Manchester City on Wednesday night, no less, even if it was only half an hour. Barring any last minute shenanigans of the sort Leeds have been stung with previously, that one will happen.
The other, which has got nowhere near as far down the line, was at lunchtime still very much at the exploration phase because of its difficulty. Harry Souttar is a Leicester City player. Leicester City are top of the Championship table, but even so the idea of strengthening a team 12 points behind them when there are 51 points still up for grabs could never have been that palatable. Even if they, like Leeds, have some Profitability and Sustainability challenges and would like to get Souttar's wages off the books, helping out a direct promotion rival is a kindness that would not go down well with the Foxes faithful. Earlier this week Enzo Maresca went on a bit of a rant about the fans, from whom there have been complaints about style of play and a lack of January signings. Best not to pull on the Foxes' tail twice in one week, perhaps.
Souttar's location is a problem for any team hoping to get him out of Leicester before tonight's 11pm deadline. He's at the Asia Cup. In Qatar. Geography has not always been a barrier to deadline day recruitment - the 11th-hour Willy Gnonto deal is proof of that - but you would have to think it a challenge, at best, to complete a medical and sign off all the paperwork.
There have already been reports, from Sky Sports, that Souttar is a non-starter because Leicester have no desire to do Leeds a favour. Positions change, of course, and Leicester have already moved from a stance of not being able to do the Stefano Sensi signing unless players went out, to forging ahead with a move for the Inter Milan man. Souttar himself could make his wishes known to his employer, and the YEP understands that Leeds would be an attractive proposition for his camp, but with time yet to make something happen maybe Leeds's apparent hunger for another defender will be best sated elsewhere.