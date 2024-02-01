DIFFICULT ONE - Leicester City's stance and Harry Souttar's current location are difficulties that look insurmountable for Leeds United at this stage on transfer deadline day. Pic: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Connor Roberts, medical pending, is as close to a banker as you'll get. Daniel Farke is convinced, the pair spoke this morning and Roberts has been playing so he ticks the manager's recent involvement box. He played against Manchester City on Wednesday night, no less, even if it was only half an hour. Barring any last minute shenanigans of the sort Leeds have been stung with previously, that one will happen.

The other, which has got nowhere near as far down the line, was at lunchtime still very much at the exploration phase because of its difficulty. Harry Souttar is a Leicester City player. Leicester City are top of the Championship table, but even so the idea of strengthening a team 12 points behind them when there are 51 points still up for grabs could never have been that palatable. Even if they, like Leeds, have some Profitability and Sustainability challenges and would like to get Souttar's wages off the books, helping out a direct promotion rival is a kindness that would not go down well with the Foxes faithful. Earlier this week Enzo Maresca went on a bit of a rant about the fans, from whom there have been complaints about style of play and a lack of January signings. Best not to pull on the Foxes' tail twice in one week, perhaps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Souttar's location is a problem for any team hoping to get him out of Leicester before tonight's 11pm deadline. He's at the Asia Cup. In Qatar. Geography has not always been a barrier to deadline day recruitment - the 11th-hour Willy Gnonto deal is proof of that - but you would have to think it a challenge, at best, to complete a medical and sign off all the paperwork.