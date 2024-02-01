Leeds United 'target' Joe Worrall given transfer boost as Nottingham Forest 'decision made'
Leeds United have been linked with a move for Joe Worrall as they look to strengthen their backline
Joe Worrall will reportedly be allowed to leave Nottingham Forest on loan today with a host of clubs said to be keen on signature. Leeds United are one of the sides linked with the Whites keeping an eye out for a centre-back in the closing stages of the transfer window.
The club are on the verge of landing Wales international Connor Roberts on loan from Burnley, which ticks a new full-back off their January list. But so far, they haven't managed to land a centre-back despite reported approaches being made for the likes of Ben Godfrey and Chris Mepham before late interest in Leicester City's Harry Souttar.
As such, Worrall's availability might just come as a boost for the Whites, who will be looking to push on and get over the line in the promotion race over the coming weeks. According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, Forest will listen to loan offers for the defender, while they have also dropped their asking price for a permanent deal.
A sale would undoubtedly be Forest's preference, especially given Worrall would represent pure profit when it comes to the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability rules, having progressed through the club's youth ranks. However, the suggestion they could be willing to sanction a loan certainly makes an exit look more likely.
Worrall has struggled for game time at the City Ground this season despite being the club captain. The 27-year-old has made just seven appearances in the Premier League this season, having struggled to convince both Steve Cooper and Nuno Espirito Santo that he is worthy of a spot in the Forest backline.
He has featured twice in the FA Cup this season to keep himself ticking over, though, and that might help him hit the ground running at a new club should a move materialise for him before the 11pm deadline. Worrall has made a total of 226 appearances for his hometown club since making his debut in 2016. He was also a key player under Cooper as Forest won promotion to the Premier League in 2021-22.