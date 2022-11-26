Two Leeds United stars were in World Cup action in Qatar on Friday.

USA impressed against England, keeping the Three Lions and their young talents quiet, limiting Gareth Southgate’s men to just three shots on target, while the States managed two more shots than their - on paper - superior opponents.

Leeds star Adams started the clash, and he earned good reviews from the US media. CBS Sports gave Adams a 7.5 for his efforts, writing: “Another good showing. Had tackles on Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka. He kept the team organized, he was reliable with the ball at his feet and remains the heart and soul of this team. Without him, they’d probably have zero points.”

Meanwhile, Sporting News handed Adams a 7, adding: “While Adams had a quieter game than his performance against Wales in the opener, he still proved vital to the point earned against England. Adams lost possession just nine times in 60 touches, and his distribution was accurate.

“He hounded Mason Mount all game, and kept the Chelsea playmaker in his back pocket. He also produced a vital tackle at about the 80th minute that stopped a promising England move down the right edge of the U.S. penalty area.”

Aaronson didn’t get on until the 77th minute, with Berhalter wanting to prioritising defensive efforts until late in the game. The Leeds attacking midfielder got a 5 for his efforts from CBS Sports, with the reasoning: “Never really got into the game on the ball but did apply some solid pressure defensively.”

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: Bukayo Saka of England is tackled by Tyler Adams of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Sporting News handed Aaronson a 6, saying: “While Aaronson helped spare a tired Weston McKennie, he still didn’t have the effect on this match that maybe fans will have hoped. Playing in a deeper midfield role, Aaronson had just 11 touches in his 13 minutes, which is poor volume for what he was meant to bring. He won his only ground duel and completed all nine of his attempted passes, but he didn’t quite have the influence Berhalter would have hoped late as the U.S. pushed for a winner.”

