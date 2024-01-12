Vincent Kompany gives Connor Roberts update as Leeds United striker discusses FA Cup screamer
A round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines ahead of the trip to Cardiff City this weekend
The transfer window is in full swing but, so far, there have only been outgoings to discuss as far as Leeds United are concerned. Daniel Farke still has two-and-a-half weeks to bolster his ranks ahead of the Championship promotion run-in.
On the field, the Whites are preparing for a trip to Cardiff City - a rerun of the 2-2 draw at Elland Road on the opening day of the season. Here are your latest Leeds headlines before tomorrow’s clash, with the Bluebirds aiming to gain ground in the play-off race.
Kompany gives Roberts update
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has claimed the club have received “no enquiries” for Connor Roberts. Leeds are reportedly chasing the right-back and are hopeful of completing a loan deal.
Luke Ayling has joined Middlesbrough until the end of the campaign while Djed Spence’s stay was cut short earlier in the window. The Whites are now light at right-back and, according to The Mirror, have identified Roberts as their main target.
But Clarets boss Kompany told reporters ahead of their clash with Luton Town that no bids have come in for the defender. Burnley have no game for 19 days after tonight which could give Leeds an opportunity to strike a deal.
Bamford on Posh keeper chat
Patrick Bamford has revealed Peterborough goalkeeper Fynn Talley joked “he couldn’t do anything” about his FA Cup wondergoal. The Leeds striker scored one of the goals of the season to help his side earn a 3-0 win over Posh.
An improvised volley on the turn doubled the Whites’ advantage shortly after half-time and sent them on their way to the fourth round. Bamford had endured an underwhelming campaign until that point and sent a reminder to Farke of his qualities.
Talley was a mere spectator as the ball whistled into the net and the Leeds striker has revealed what he said to him post-match. Bamford told the My Mate’s A Footballer podcast: “When I shook his hand after he kind of smiled and said ‘Well I couldn’t do anything about that’. Imagine if the manager came in after the game and said ‘Come on keeps, you have got to do better there’.”