A round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines ahead of the trip to Cardiff City this weekend

The transfer window is in full swing but, so far, there have only been outgoings to discuss as far as Leeds United are concerned. Daniel Farke still has two-and-a-half weeks to bolster his ranks ahead of the Championship promotion run-in.

On the field, the Whites are preparing for a trip to Cardiff City - a rerun of the 2-2 draw at Elland Road on the opening day of the season. Here are your latest Leeds headlines before tomorrow’s clash, with the Bluebirds aiming to gain ground in the play-off race.

Kompany gives Roberts update

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has claimed the club have received “no enquiries” for Connor Roberts. Leeds are reportedly chasing the right-back and are hopeful of completing a loan deal.

Luke Ayling has joined Middlesbrough until the end of the campaign while Djed Spence’s stay was cut short earlier in the window. The Whites are now light at right-back and, according to The Mirror, have identified Roberts as their main target.

But Clarets boss Kompany told reporters ahead of their clash with Luton Town that no bids have come in for the defender. Burnley have no game for 19 days after tonight which could give Leeds an opportunity to strike a deal.

Bamford on Posh keeper chat

Patrick Bamford has revealed Peterborough goalkeeper Fynn Talley joked “he couldn’t do anything” about his FA Cup wondergoal. The Leeds striker scored one of the goals of the season to help his side earn a 3-0 win over Posh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An improvised volley on the turn doubled the Whites’ advantage shortly after half-time and sent them on their way to the fourth round. Bamford had endured an underwhelming campaign until that point and sent a reminder to Farke of his qualities.