Djed Spence has quickly sealed a new move after being sent back to Tottenham by Leeds.

Former Leeds United loanee Djed Spence has quickly sealed a new move abroad following Leeds United's decision to cut short his Elland Road stay.

England under-21s international right back Spence joined the Whites on a season-long loan from Tottenham in August but Leeds exercised the defender's recall option.

The 23-year-old consequently returned to Tottenham but Spence has now sealed a new loan switch to Serie A side Genoa for the remainder of the campaign.

Spence moves to Genoa as part of the deal that sees Romanian international centre-back Radu Dragusin switch the other way to Spurs in a deal reportedly worth around £25m.

Genoa - who sit 12th in the Serie A table - have the option to make Spence's switch permanent at the end of the season.