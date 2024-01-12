Djed Spence seals new transfer abroad after Leeds United exit as permanent option price revealed
Djed Spence has quickly sealed a new move after being sent back to Tottenham by Leeds.
Former Leeds United loanee Djed Spence has quickly sealed a new move abroad following Leeds United's decision to cut short his Elland Road stay.
England under-21s international right back Spence joined the Whites on a season-long loan from Tottenham in August but Leeds exercised the defender's recall option.
The 23-year-old consequently returned to Tottenham but Spence has now sealed a new loan switch to Serie A side Genoa for the remainder of the campaign.
Spence moves to Genoa as part of the deal that sees Romanian international centre-back Radu Dragusin switch the other way to Spurs in a deal reportedly worth around £25m.
Genoa - who sit 12th in the Serie A table - have the option to make Spence's switch permanent at the end of the season.
That option would cost €10m according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano who reports that Tottenham will pay the defender's wages during the loan spell and that the permanent option does not have any obligation tied to appearances.