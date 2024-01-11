Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The striker played down his second half volley in a post-game interview on the pitch with the BBC, after Leeds ran out 3-0 winners in the FA Cup third round, pointing out that it counts the same as a tap-in. Bamford's goal was his second in two consecutive starts but it was a far cry from the close-range header against Birmingham City. Taking down an Ethan Ampadu long ball on his chest, Bamford swivelled gracefully to sweep a 25-yard volley over the dive of the Posh keeper and into the back of the net, sending the away end and his team-mates into raptures.

"As a striker you always know where the goal is, wherever you are on the pitch," he said on his 'My Mate's A Footballer' podcast with comedian Joe Wilkinson. "As soon as the ball came over, I wasn't thinking I'm going to chest it down and smack it, but as the ball came down it was in the perfect position and as soon as it hit my chest and was there, I was hitting it. In a split second you make that decision. You know when you connect with the ball, you just know straight away because it's such a good connection, that's going in."

As Bamford ran away to celebrate, the true scale of his achievement with that strike was betrayed by the facial expressions and body language of his team-mates. Archie Gray, open mouthed, and Willy Gnonto both had their hands on their heads in disbelief as they raced to congratulate the striker. "That's probably my favourite thing about the goal, the reaction of all the lads," said Bamford. "That for me makes it a bit more special. When we were celebrating they were like: 'oh my God that is ridiculous, outrageous' - I can't remember who said it."

Manager Daniel Farke, himself a former striker, approached Bamford on the pitch at full-time for a quick word about the goal and then barely mentioned it in the dressing room afterwards. "To be honest the manager didn't really mention it too much, he was just talking about the team - I actually prefer it when he was on about the team rather than singling me out," said Bamford. "He did say on the pitch: 'little bit of a lucky goal' but obviously tongue in cheek. He was pulling my leg. I said something like 'no chance' and had a laugh with him."

Bamford got much more joy from teenager Gray, however, whose rivalled the goalscorer's enthusiasm for the volley. "Archie Gray, the young lad, he's only 17, as soon as we've come in the changing room and the manager has finished talking and we're sat down, he was like properly showing his age, like a kid, so excited," said Bamford. "He was like: "Oh my God, oh my God, you're going to go to the Puskás Award. That's going to get nominated I'm sure." I think he was more excited than me."

Some of the other reactions to the goal were less expected, however. One of Bamford's pals suggested that Peterborough's front of shirt sponsor were in for two decades of free advertising due to the incessant replays the goal will merit. And Bamford's dad had other concerns after briefly congratulating his son on the goal."I didn't speak to my dad straight after, my phone was going nuts. I spoke to him the day after," he said. The first thing he asked me was how are your hips and everything, where you had the operation and stuff. I said they're fine, why? He said on the replay it looked like I twisted in all kinds of directions and wanted to check everything was alright. I said they were fine, I didn't even feel it."

Another admirer of Bamford's effort was Gary Lineker, whose raving about it prompted Bamford to reveal their interaction last season, which the Leeds man initiated. "I remember last season I rang him," said Bamford. "I messaged him on Twitter and was like can I give you a call to talk about striker stuff. He was a little bit surprised to be fair, but he was a lovely guy. He said 'you're the first ever player who's ever rang me to pick my brain' and I was like 'you're kidding me.' I was surprised no one had done it. He said you've got to be in the right place, at the right time all the time. [Although] that doesn't really apply to the goal at the weekend."