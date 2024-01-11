Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Championship's biggest over and underachievers: How Leeds United compare to Southampton, Sunderland and others - gallery

A look at the Championship's biggest achievers and underachievers to see where Leeds United rank.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 11th Jan 2024, 18:30 GMT

Leeds United are fighting to get into the automatic promotion race as we head further into the second half of the season, but how are they doing compared to expectations? The Whites are currently seven points off second place, sitting in fourth place.

Recruitment and wealth is a big part of any Championship season, but there is more to it, as clubs like Ipswich Town have proven so far this season. With that in mind, we have put together a Championship table based on the biggest over and underachievers. We calculated this by taking the current value of each squad, with figures from Transfermarkt, and compared each team's squad value position with their current position. Take a look below to see where Leeds rank.

Squad worth position: 8. Actual position: 16. Difference: -8

1. Swansea City

Squad worth position: 8. Actual position: 16. Difference: -8

Photo Sales
Squad worth position: 11. Actual position: 19. Difference: -8

2. Stoke City

Squad worth position: 11. Actual position: 19. Difference: -8

Photo Sales
Squad worth position: 10. Actual position: 17. Difference: -7

3. Blackburn Rovers

Squad worth position: 10. Actual position: 17. Difference: -7

Photo Sales
Squad worth position: 6. Actual position: 12. Difference: -6

4. Middlesbrough

Squad worth position: 6. Actual position: 12. Difference: -6

Photo Sales
Squad worth position: 14. Actual position: 20. Difference: -6

5. Hull City

Squad worth position: 14. Actual position: 20. Difference: -6

Photo Sales
Squad worth position: 7. Actual position: 13. Difference: -5

6. Norwich City

Squad worth position: 7. Actual position: 13. Difference: -5

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ipswich Town