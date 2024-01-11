Leeds United are fighting to get into the automatic promotion race as we head further into the second half of the season, but how are they doing compared to expectations? The Whites are currently seven points off second place, sitting in fourth place.

Recruitment and wealth is a big part of any Championship season, but there is more to it, as clubs like Ipswich Town have proven so far this season. With that in mind, we have put together a Championship table based on the biggest over and underachievers. We calculated this by taking the current value of each squad, with figures from Transfermarkt, and compared each team's squad value position with their current position. Take a look below to see where Leeds rank.